Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Bayfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Bayfield and central Douglas Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Foxboro, to near Hawthorne, to near Solon Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Barnes, Maple, Brule, Poplar, Solon Springs, Oulu, South Range, Bennett, Cloverland, Wentworth, Amnicon Lake, Chaffey, Amnicon Falls State Park, Pattison State Park, Blueberry, Waino, and Patzau. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0