Sumit Antil won gold in the F64 Men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after he hurled the javelin a distance of 68.55m. In his first attempt, he scored 66.95m which beat his previous personal best of 62.88m and the current world record. In his second throw, he cleared a distance of 68.08m to set a new world record for this category. His next two attempts of 65.27m and 66.71m would have also broken his earlier world record which he set at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.