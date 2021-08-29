Today's Word "descant"

"One can never consent to creep when one feels an impulse to soar." Helen Keller. Helen Keller did her best to teach us that we do not have to be able to hear to listen and we do not have to be able to see to have vision. She had every reason to retreat into a life of privacy given the disease that took her eyesight and her hearing. And still, she chose a public life of service to others, to her country, to the world. She was at times controversial in her beliefs and opinions. She learned to speak her convictions against or with all odds depending upon one's perspective. She became an international leader.