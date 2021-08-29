Tracking Multiple Rounds of Rain as Ida Draws Closer
TODAY: The Tri State could be facing its 7th-straight afternoon in the 90s. Luckily, the NWS has held off on continuing the Heat Advisory for Sunday. Regardless, the final Sunday of the month of August will definitely live up to the summer-like standard. Afternoon highs will soar into upper-80s and low-90s. Heat indices will spike closer to the century-mark. Isolated pockets of showers and storms will be possible through the peak-heating time of the day.www.wevv.com
