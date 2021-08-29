Tracking Multiple Rounds of Rain as Ida Draws Closer

Another day in paradise, am I right? Following our coolest start to a day in just over a month, our absolutely beautiful weather hung around this afternoon and will continue to do so this evening as well. It'll be a perfect night to take in a football game or enjoy the very last Friday After 5 of the season; temperatures will gradually tumble toward the upper 60s by 10PM under scattered cloud cover this evening. Despite the gorgeous weather these last few days, it looks as though scattered rainfall will push into the Tri-State just as our holiday weekend is getting underway. I'm tracking an inbound cold front that is expected to supply the region with rain showers on and off throughout our Saturday ahead.