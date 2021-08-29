Rapid Reaction: Texans fall, 23-16, to Bucs in preseason finale

The Texans fell, 23-16, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale at NRG Stadium Saturday night. "We ran the ball very well," Head Coach David Culley said. "I thought our first group did a nice job of running the ball, which was an emphasis that we wanted to do, but the thing about it is three turnovers. We can't have three turnovers. That's bad football and we didn't finish the drives that we had on offense. Two of the things we wanted to do going in here as an offense and a defense was to finish them when they got in the red zone, and us to finish the play when we got in the red zone, and we didn't do either of those."