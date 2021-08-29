Cancel
Rapid Reaction: Texans fall, 23-16, to Bucs in preseason finale

By Deepi Sidhu
houstontexans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans fell, 23-16, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale at NRG Stadium Saturday night. "We ran the ball very well," Head Coach David Culley said. "I thought our first group did a nice job of running the ball, which was an emphasis that we wanted to do, but the thing about it is three turnovers. We can't have three turnovers. That's bad football and we didn't finish the drives that we had on offense. Two of the things we wanted to do going in here as an offense and a defense was to finish them when they got in the red zone, and us to finish the play when we got in the red zone, and we didn't do either of those."

www.houstontexans.com

Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLcbslocal.com

44-Year-Old Tom Brady Throws For 154 Yards And TD In Bucs Preseason Finale

HOUSTON (AP) — After seven Super Bowl wins and more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady remains a student of the game. On Saturday after he wrapped up his 22nd preseason by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Houston Texans, he reflected on how important it is each time he steps on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLwfla.com

Bucs starters expected to play in third and final preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first game of the 2021 NFL schedule will feature the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9. It is rapidly approaching but, at this point in time, the starters for the Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
WDBO

Brady throws touchdown pass as Buccaneers beat Texans 23-16

HOUSTON — (AP) — After seven Super Bowl wins and more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady remains a student of the game. On Saturday after he wrapped up his 22nd preseason by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Houston Texans, he reflected on how important it is each time he steps on the field.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Turnovers Costly for Texans vs. Buccaneers

Since he was hired in late January, Head Coach David Culley has stressed the importance of ball security on offense and getting takeaways on defense. Saturday night in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers, the Texans succeeded in the latter category and came up short in the former. Houston lost,...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Bucs Sign Ryan Griffin, Nine Others to Practice Squad

After six years on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active roster – tied for the longest tenure of any quarterback in team history – Ryan Griffin was released on Tuesday during the league-wide cutdown to 53 players per team. But Griffin's stay in Tampa is not coming to an end. On...
NFLbucsnation.com

Bucs starters shine in win over Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their final warm-up game, beating the Houston Texans 23-16 inside NRG Stadium in Houston. Less than two weeks away from raising their championship banner and kicking off the NFL season, we were expecting the starters to play the entire first half. They didn’t need that...
NFL987theshark.com

The Tampa Bay Bucs are the Oldest Team in the NFL

This is a fun fact that might win you a trivia contest someday. There’s certainly a youth movement in the NFL, with many of the game’s biggest stars still younger than 25 years old. But, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an epic Super Bowl run last season, and they enter the 2021 season with the highest average age per player of any roster in the league.
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans take a tough loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. The Houston Texans took on the defending champion Buccaneers, coming out with a 23-16 loss. This game got off to an interesting start with starting Safety Justin Reid kicking off, resulting in a touchback. The Texans special teams showed up after the defense was burned alive on Tampa’s second drive with a blocked extra point. This is what teams need to see early on, as special teams can help you win 1-3 games in a season.
NFLbucsnation.com

Eight Buccaneers land on ESPN Top-100

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were preparing for roster cuts and the construction of their practice squad, ESPN was busy dropping their rankings for the Top-100 players for the 2021 NFL season. Similar to the Top-100 list which aired on NFL Network and is constructed by league media using input...
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers Hold on and Defeat the Texans, 23-16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2) were able to close out their preseason with a 23-16 win over the Houston Texans (2-1) on Saturday night. The Bucs starters point 13 points on the board through the first three drives of the game and the defense held the Texans off long enough to preserve the win.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

NFL Preseason Preview: What's Key To Texans Beating Brady's Bucs?

RECORDS: Texans (2-0), Buccaneers (0-2) ODDS: At this time, the Texans enter this weekend with ATS odds of +4. The over/under for Houston is at over 36.5 (-110). STAT: The Texans are 4-1 against the Buccaneers in regular-season matchups, having last played them in 2019. This will be their first preseason game together since 2010, the ninth straight preseason during which they played one another - Houston went 2-7 against Tampa Bay during this period.

