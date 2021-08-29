Cancel
Corbin, KY

Lexington Catholic hands Redhound soccer first loss

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
 6 days ago
Corbin's Jose Torres got set to kick the ball during the Redhounds' 2-1 loss to Lexington Catholic on Saturday. | Photo by Kevin Norvell

CORBIN — Lexington Catholic handed Corbin its first loss of the season with a 2-1 decision on Saturday.

The loss dropped the Redhounds to 4-1while the Knights improved to 7-1.

The game was close throughout with Charlie Nichols's goal during the 27th minute giving Lexington Catholic an early 1-0 lead. It looked as if the Redhounds tied the game at one apiece during the 33rd minute after Gabe Cima assisted Jose Torres but Corbin was called for offsides.

The Redhounds managed to tie the game two minutes later after Cima assisted Chesney Jacobs’ goal.

The game remained tied at one apiece until the 71st minute when Lexington Catholic found the back of the net, scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

