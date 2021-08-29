Vistara Business Class Domestic Delhi to Goa: Onboard the A320neo during the pandemic

Cancel
At the end of July 2021, Shipra and I packed up for our first time out in many months. We were headed to Goa, as I explained in this post. While I’ve experienced and written about the Vistara 787 Business Class experience and the Vistara A321neo Business Class experience, I figured it was only fitting, that I refreshed the Vistara A320neo Business Class Domestic Business Class experience as well, especially from a pandemic perspective.

