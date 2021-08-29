Vistara Business Class Domestic Delhi to Goa: Onboard the A320neo during the pandemic

With the American Express lounge open and shut as per the pandemic waves, the Plaza Premium Lounge remains one of the only lounges in Delhi Terminal 3, which operated through the pandemic. I’ve written about one section of the Lounge earlier. However, the newer part of the lounge used to be closed almost every time I was at the airport in my past few visits. This was not the case on my last trip out of Delhi Airport, and I used this opportunity to try out the new section, which is co-located with the older lounge, on the Mezzanine floor of the Delhi Airport Terminal 3.