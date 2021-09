Frankie Bridge looked stunning as she appeared on ITV's Sunday Brunch, wearing a gorgeous brown dress from high street store Reiss. The 'Alyssa' dress she rocked was a beautiful number with a real autumn/winter vibe about it. A knitted design, the chocolate frock had padded shoulders, a cowl-neckline and a dazzling white bow at the back. We almost missed this statement accessory, but luckily in her Instagram snaps, the detail could just be seen as Frankie posed from the side. The £168 design is currently available online in all sizes.