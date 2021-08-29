Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenton County, KY

KYTCS road report: Here’s what to look for on the region’s roads this week, watch for delays, closures

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. • Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (191.3 – 191.8 mile-marker) – A routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is underway. The project will require various lane closures on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge. Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Kenton County, KY
City
Pendleton, KY
City
Oakbrook, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Church Road#Road Work#Traffic Signals#Kytcs#Ky 1017#Turfway Rd#Safety Improvements#Ky 237 Lrb#Ky 18#Burlington Pike Rrb#Ky 842#Dcd#Tiburon Drive#The Biltmore Connector#Investment Way#Biltmore Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Boone County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDFWR stream improvement projects underway in Boone Co. as part of state mitigation program

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has started the design phase of three major stream improvement projects near the Ohio River in western Boone County. Two of the projects are adjacent to existing natural areas and parklands along Middle Creek near Boone Cliffs State Nature Preserve and the Dinsmore Homestead. A third project, which has been contracted through a turnkey provider, will protect several populations of running buffalo clover in addition to more than 4 miles of stream habitat improvements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy