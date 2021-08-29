KYTCS road report: Here’s what to look for on the region’s roads this week, watch for delays, closures

KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. • Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (191.3 – 191.8 mile-marker) – A routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is underway. The project will require various lane closures on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge. Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.