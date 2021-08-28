Cancel
Jon Waltman, Katie Hahn Win Long-Course Elite Division Titles in Return of Santa Barbara Triathlon

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners were new, but the overall winner of Saturday’s return of the Santa Barbara Triathlon was a familiar name to the event. The ownership era of Elizabeth and Gerry Rodigues began with Santa Barbara’s Jon Waltman winning the elite division of the long-course race for the third time. He covered the 1-mile ocean swim, 34-mile bike and 10-mile run in 2 hours, 45 minutes, 10 seconds on a near-perfect day for the 40th anniversary of the endurance event.

