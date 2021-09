Kendrick Perkins has been known to make more than a few contentious comments over the past few years. However, it seems like he might be on to something here with his bold take on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming season with the Chicago Bulls. Perk’s latest statement probably won’t make Zion Williamson too happy, though. Perkins randomly […] The post Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.