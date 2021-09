Whether it’s your first or your hundredth time living away from home, homesickness is real. Moving away from home is always a huge transition. It can encompass a wide variety of emotions; after a year and a half of pandemic living, you might have a really fraught relationship with “home,” whatever that means to you. You might feel particularly anxious about leaving a place where you have lived for a year and a half straight. You might also feel particularly excited about leaving a place where you have lived for a year and a half straight. Bwog Staff is going through this too, especially as we collectively readjust to campus life, so we’re here to help you out. Here are our tips to beat homesickness.