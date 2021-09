You have full access to this article via your institution. I waited for myself in the diner. The coffee was synthetic crap that looked like tar and tasted worse, but there was little else to occupy myself with as my netlink was malfunctioning again. Well, there was the view: cargo ships nudged into dock, the glittering expanse of space stretching out behind them. The blinking lights and slow-crawl movement of the station’s docking bay looked far more inviting than this retro diner with its faux-vinyl upholstery and chequered flooring.