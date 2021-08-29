Tech Q&A: What to do if creeping obsolescence claims your PC
Q: Microsoft keeps insisting that I install a newer version of Windows 10 (I have Version 1909.) But after I do, my PC crashes and I get the error message “Kmode exception not handled.” I then request that the previous version of Windows 10 be reinstalled, and everything works again until the next time Windows tries to upgrade. I have run Windows 10 diagnostics and disabled the “fast startup” option – both suggestions I’ve read online — but nothing helps. I have an HP PC that’s been upgraded with an Intel main circuit board called a Desktop Board DH67BL. What can I do?www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0