Tech Q&A: What to do if creeping obsolescence claims your PC

There’s another new Windows 10 warning to watch out for, and until it’s resolved, you may want to make sure no one gets near your PC. The latest threat is terrifyingly simple, where hackers can take full control of a computer simply by plugging in an accessory, such as a mouse, made by Razer. This hardware company is one of the most popular in the world, with its bold and brash peripherals that are particularly liked by the gaming community.