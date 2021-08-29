Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Back To School Event Held In Trenton

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 6 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A back to school event was held in the Trenton Thunder Outfield Parking Lot this morning. Backpacks and school supplies were handed out for children returning to school soon. COVID-19 vaccines were also available for those who were seeking vaccinations. The even was sponsored by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, Senator Shirley Turner, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler, Capital Health, Capital City Community Coalition, Penn Medicine and Trenton Thunder.

