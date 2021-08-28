9409 Maryus Rd, Gloucester, VA 23072

ATTENTION INVESTORS !! Come see this interesting Bungalow that needs a little TLC...This home has a TON of potential..2 bedrooms, 1 bath , spacious Living Room and dining room all with Hardwood floors, a large Kitchen equipped with gas cooking, a sunroom and utility room to boot !. Situated on a large lot, other amenities include a fenced in rear yard, a Whole house generator and a 1.5 Detached garage WITH " LEAN-TO'S" A screened-in front porch...yeah, lots of value here to be sure..