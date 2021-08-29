Cancel
Dobbins hurt as Ravens' preseason win streak hits 20 games

By The Associated Press
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens routed Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect...

