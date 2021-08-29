Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Wickenheiser
Person
Brianna Decker
Person
Akane Shiga
Person
Nicole Hensley
Person
Natalie Spooner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#United States#Ap#Americans#Canadian#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLabc17news.com

Hilary Knight ties goal record, US beats Finland 3-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night. Making her U.S.-record 11th appearance in the event, the 32-year-old Knight scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato’s points record of 78. Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. The teams met for the first time since the United States beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout in the 2019 championship game, the last time the event was played.
Hockeywiproud.com

Knight sets women’s world hockey scoring record in US win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the United States’ 6-0 victory over Russia on Tuesday. Knight snapped a tie with former U.S. star Cammi Granato at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split...
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and...
Sportstheicegarden.com

Hilary Knight breaks all-time Worlds scoring record

Just one game after Hilary Knight tied Cammi Granato’s World Championship scoring record, she passed it, becoming the leader in career goals scored at the IIHF tournament with 45. The historic goal came at 3:17 of the second period to give the US a 2-0 lead over ROC. This was...
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Top 3 Moments of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Although the lead up to the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championship was challenging and felt like a long time coming, the 11 days of the tournament flew by. The games are over, and the medals have been handed out, but it was a historic tournament on a number of fronts. Canada won their first gold since 2012, the all-time tournament scoring record was broken by Hilary Knight, and though Finland wasn’t able to return to the final to try and win the elusive gold, they won their all-time record 13th bronze medal at the championship. We also saw the debuts of Hungary and Denmark in the top tier and watched Hungary record their first win with a 5-1 victory over the Danes. Japan also had their best tournament ever (finishing sixth), and earned a spot in a quarterfinal matchup against the United States.
NHLLA Kings Insider

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF confirm Olympic participation for NHL players

Some news for you here on this fine Friday. The NHL, NHLPA and IIHF have come to an agreement, announced today, that will allow for a break in the NHL schedule to allow NHL players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Official statement from the league is below –
HockeySportsnet.ca

Spooner, Daoust lead Canada to dominant quarterfinal win over Germany

CALGARY — Linemates Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier and Melodie Daoust continued to be a productive trio for Canada at the women’s world hockey championship. The three women combined for four goals in the host country’s 7-0 quarterfinal win Saturday over Germany. Spooner scored twice and had an assist. Daoust’s goal...
Sportsdefector.com

Canada Waited Nine Years And 40 Seconds For This Gold

Everyone knew. Consciously, subconsciously. Everyone knew Marie-Philip Poulin’s overtime bar down snipe—an absolute beauty of a goal—had won Canada its first women’s world hockey championship gold medal since 2012. Poulin knew; she began celebrating. American goaltender Nicole Hensley knew; she looked ready to head off the ice. The spectators behind the net knew. The broadcast crew knew. If you’ve followed Poulin’s career, you might have even known Canada had won the second Brianne Jenner fed a streaking Poulin the puck—an absolute beauty of a pass—and there was no American skater in front of her.
Sportspensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday’s FTB: The Gold Medal Goes to Canada

Yesterday the Women’s World Championships finished with Finland taking the bronze in the early game in a convincing, but not dominating win over Switzerland. The Swiss surprised this year with their ability to push hard with their best player sidelined, and it feels like a matter of time before they are a threat to win in the bronze medal game or even a semifinal.
Sportschatsports.com

2021 Women’s Worlds: Marie-Philip Poulin the OT hero (again) as Canada wins gold

Canada, Marie-Philip Poulin, Blayre Turnbull, Brianne Jenner, IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, Nicole Hensley, Mélodie Daoust, Lee Stecklein, Anni Keisala. In 2014, when Marie-Philip Poulin’s shot went in, everyone celebrated but her. In 2021, she was the only one celebrating. The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
UPI News

13-year-old breaks two indoor skydiving records in Japan

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old indoor skydiving enthusiast in Japan broke two Guinness World Records for spinning in the wind tunnel. Fuyuki Kono, whose passion for indoor skydiving was kindled while she was studying abroad in Australia in 2018, broke the records for the most front split spins in one minute and the most 360 horizontal spins in one minute at the indoor skydiving center in Saitama, Japan.
SportsNBC Sports

2021 Paralympics: Women have won 65% of Team USA’s medals in Tokyo

For the first time in history, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team includes more women (121) than men (113). This is especially notable given that the Paralympics are far less gender balanced than the Olympics. In Tokyo, women account for about 42 percent of all Paralympians, though this is a still an increase from previous Games.
SportsDaily Illini

Illini Paralympians update: Martin wins two silvers; Scaroni, Romanchuk secure gold medals

The Paralympics kicked off last week in Tokyo, with several Illini competing for Team USA. Here’s how the Illini have done at the Paralympics:. McFadden came into the Paralympics with 17 Paralympic medals. This week, she added to her collection, winning a silver medal in the T54 800 meters on Sunday and a bronze in the T54 5000 meters on Friday. She finished fifth in the T54 1500 meters final Tuesday morning.
NHLolympics.com

National Hockey League players will take part at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

It's official – after missing the last Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, National Hockey League (NHL) players will return to the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022. The NHL, its Players' Association (NHLPA), and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the news on Friday (3 September), reaching an...
NHLMLive.com

NHL announces 2022 Winter Olympic participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and the NHL Players Association announced Friday that they have reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation to accommodate the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy