San Francisco, CA

Letters: Supportive housing benefits the neighborhood

By Mallory Moench
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “S.F. wants to put homeless hotels around the city. These are the neighborhoods pushing back” (Aug. 26): I am one of the many who attended the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing meeting regarding the city purchasing the Buchanan Hotel in Japantown. I am one of a minority of people supporting this idea. While activists use anti-homelessness rhetoric and fear tactics like it will ruin the neighborhood’s economy, I feel it would be a benefit to the neighborhood.

www.sfchronicle.com

