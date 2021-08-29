Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britain's most amazing hotels with history

By Jane Knight,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the Dark Ages, when I studied history in dreamy Durham, with its Norman cathedral and castle, I was dismayed that the college in the castle was male only – while friends had battlement views from their windows, I resided in a modern, hexagonal-shaped affair up the hill. I’ve...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Historic Hotels#Greenwich#Uk#Netflix#Regency#English Heritage#Amberley#Arundel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

Madrid’s Most Iconic Hotel Finally Reopens

The story of Madrid’s Ritz begins with a fussy king and a fancy problem. The year was 1906, and Alfonso XIII, the 20-year-old monarch, was planning his wedding. Royals and aristocrats would soon pour into the Spanish capital for the momentous occasion—but where, he shuddered, would they stay? Madrid lacked a cosmopolitan hotel for the elite. And that just wouldn’t do. So the king put in a call to César Ritz himself, and four years later, Alfonso opened his dream hotel, a Belle Epoch wonder in the heart of noble Madrid.
Animalswfxb.com

Britain’s Most Beautiful Chihuahua Competition Names a 2021 Winner

If you didn’t know, chihuahua beauty pageants are a thing…at least in the UK. Hundreds of dogs took part in Britain’s Most Beautiful Chihuahua competition. They strutted down runways in hand made gowns and competed in events like fanciest dress and the cheese run challenge (which is when the dogs sprint as fast as they can down a lane, eating pieces of cheese along the way). In the end, it was Twiglet, wearing a full-body pink pom-pom outfit, who stole the crown!
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

10-day plan for after Queen Elizabeth II’s death revealed

The UK has a secret plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, including a memorial service with the Prime Minister that should appear “spontaneous” and preparations for crisis-mode if London becomes packed with mourners, according to newly revealed documents. Dubbed “Operation LONDON BRIDGE,” the plan maps out in granular detail what...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

London’s main tourist attraction hotel prices 69% more than the London average

While it might not be your first thought when thinking about a staycation destination, the capital attracted nearly 22m international tourists in a single year prior to pandemic travel restrictions, with a further 12.1m domestic visitors making overnight visits. A stay in London wouldn’t be complete without a trip to...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel

A vacation to the U.K. countryside is hard to replicate, especially in London, but the new Beaverbrook Town House is bringing a touch of the countryside to the heart of Chelsea. Opened on Sept. 1, Beaverbrook Town House joins its sister hotel, the Beaverbrook in Surrey, a 470-acre estate owned...
WorldResident Advisor

The Secret Garden Party will return in 2022

The Secret Garden Party will return in 2022. After a five-year hiatus, the UK festival will host a 20th anniversary party from July 21st through 24th next year. On the website, the location is described as "same as it ever was," which implies The Secret Garden Party will return to its long-time home in the grounds of a manor house in Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire. The Secret Garden Party first hinted at its return in July via social media, and has since been teasing fans with highlight reels from previous editions. The lineup for 2022 is still TBA. Characteristic of The Secret Garden Party's playful voice, ticket buyers, in order to register for the 2022 edition, must first answer the question: "What is a party?" Register now via the website. Here's the first Instagram post that teased the return.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Queen’s great-nephew Arthur Chatto first royal to join Marines

Arthur Chatto, the 22-year-old great-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, will soon become the first-ever royal to join the Royal Marines, The Sun first reported. “Arthur Chatto has been accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines,” an imperial insider told the UK publication of His Royal Handsome’s decision.
JobsTelegraph

WFC? The middle-class nomads who work (and live) from their campervans

The popularity of campervanning in Britain has rocketed. In tandem with this, an upsurge in remote working has given rise to a new breed of freewheeling van lifers: the WFC (“working from campervan”) brigade. Forget corporate offices, forget working from home or even from a hotel. Instead, these unconventional digital...
WorldPosted by
Mashed

The Duchess Of Cornwall's Victoria Sponge Cake Has This Eyebrow-Raising Twist

We don't think we're going out on a limb by saying that Britain's Royal Family are traditionalists, not just in manner but in food choices too. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth is not particularly adventurous when it comes to food. "Prince Philip was the foodie. He'd want to try any new dishes all the time and got excited about new ingredients whereas the Queen, if we had a new recipe, she'd have to look at the whole recipe before saying, 'Yes ok let's try it'. But for the most part she stuck to the same dishes week in week out," the former royal chef said (via Hello!).
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Chips Channon's diaries: The inside story of the outbreak of the Second World War

The first volume of the diaries of Henry ‘Chips’ Channon, published last March, ended as Neville Chamberlain was returning from Munich, about to brandish his legendary ‘piece of paper’ promising ‘peace in our time’. The second volume, published next week, begins in that state of euphoria provoked by the thought of what seemed a certain war having been avoided, but it does not last long.
LifestyleTelegraph

10 of the greatest Italian escapes for all budgets

What do they say about a loved one? Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Well, Italy was first my love, travel-wise, and I’ve remained faithful to her for decades. Barely a year has gone by without a trip – usually several trips – to renew my relationship with this most seductive of countries: but not this year, of course, or last, having been deterred by uncertainty and quarantine.
AgricultureTelegraph

'We bought a farm in lockdown... but it wasn't the idyll we'd hoped for'

Ness Knight pulls into the car park of the vast Craven Cattle Mart in Skipton, lining up her battered white van next to a row of identikit Land Rovers with trailers. She’s late for a breeding cattle sale. When she finally makes it through the door of the auction room, it’s like that first day in a new school – and you’re wearing the wrong uniform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy