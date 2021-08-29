Britain's most amazing hotels with history

We don't think we're going out on a limb by saying that Britain's Royal Family are traditionalists, not just in manner but in food choices too. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth is not particularly adventurous when it comes to food. "Prince Philip was the foodie. He'd want to try any new dishes all the time and got excited about new ingredients whereas the Queen, if we had a new recipe, she'd have to look at the whole recipe before saying, 'Yes ok let's try it'. But for the most part she stuck to the same dishes week in week out," the former royal chef said (via Hello!).