Let the people in your life know you are thankful. When you feel burdened with work, emotionally challenged, or are going through something, try stopping for a moment and contacting someone in your life, even if it is just an email or text to tell that person you are thinking of them and are grateful that they are in your life. Think about how much you love them and all the good times you have shared together, perhaps writing down your feelings and reminding yourself of them throughout the day.