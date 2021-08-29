Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

You can still book these Santa trains for Christmas – but they will sell out

By Katherine Lawrey
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of us were munching on our Easter eggs in April and building sandcastles on our summer holidays, it may surprise you to learn that some people were already thinking about Christmas. Yes, that's right, it sounds a little extreme but you do need to consider booking your Santa steam trains in the summer. Some very switched-on people have already booked their tickets (probably the same people who buy and wrap their Christmas presents months in advance).

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Summer Holidays#Christmas Lights#Father Christmas#The The Polar Express#Covid#Pnp Events#The Seaton Tramway#Telford Steam Railway#Twitter#Epping Ongar Railway#National Holidays#Cholsey#Wallingford Railway#B B#Santa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Christmas
Related
Celebrationsfayettecountyrecord.com

Can Christmas Be Far Away?

I was quite busy last week and took Thursday off as a “MY” Day. I vowed not to clean, cook or write and, since I had nothing really pressing to do, I settled into my living room recliner to treat myself to a movie. You see, I do not care for daytime television except for morning news and Jeopardy! While surfing the networks, guess what I found on the Hallmark channel? A brand new Hallmark…
Christmas, FLallears.net

You Can Personalize the CUTEST Disney Christmas Stockings

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re already celebrating Halloween in the Disney parks, so why not start preparing for more holidays? We found some super cute Disney-themed Christmas stockings, and there’s a gorgeous way to make them all your own.
Macy'sPosted by
WSB Radio

Clark Howard: Send Santa your Christmas list early this year

Persistent troubles in the shipping industry are making toy-makers and retailers concerned about whether there will be a sufficient supply of toys this holiday season. While Christmas is still months away, 95.5 WSB Consumer Expert Clark Howard expects Santa may have a tough time getting some of those favorite toys this year—and the pandemic is to blame.
ShoppingPosted by
Tyla

Shoppers Stunned As Store Sells Christmas Trees In September

We'll admit, summer has been a bit non-existent this year. The heatwave lasted all but a few days and half of our plans were cancelled because of the pandemic. But while we're soon-to-be entering the first days of autumn - as dictated by the fact that pumpkin spice lattes are back on sale in Starbucks - we refuse to accept that anybody is currently preparing for Christmas.
TravelInside the Magic

Santa Is Making Special Disney Park Appearances This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Happiest Place on Earth! Disneyland Resort has just announced some magical holiday news — we now have the dates and details all about the holiday season at the Southern California Disney Parks!. The holiday season at the Disneyland Resort will...
Shoppingfashionisers.com

Christmas Fragrances; Why Buying Early Could Save You the Headache of Missing Out!

If you have looked at the news recently it would appear that everyone out there is suddenly advising consumers to start buying Christmas presents now. “But it’s not even Autumn yet!” I hear you cry and while I can appreciate the growing sentiment that Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier each year, this year you may actually need to start thinking about it now before it’s too late.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Travelallears.net

2 Popular Rides and 1 You Never Go On Are Temporarily Closed in Magic Kingdom

When you’re visiting Disney World, several unexpected things could happen during your trip. You could deal with weather issues, massive crowds, or even temporary ride closures. And if you’re in Magic Kingdom today, that last one may be a problem!. Today, not one, not two, but THREE Magic Kingdom rides...
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Are Cavalcades Coming to an End? One Disney Park Removes All

Although Disney World has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, there is still a lot more that needs to be done for the theme parks to return to a normal state of operations. One of the biggest changes we continue to see is the lack of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy