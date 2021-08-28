Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Public Auctions - John B. Brown, III

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster's Sale Case No. 2020CP1005417 STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF CHARLESTON: IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS Charleston Roofing and Exteriors, Plaintiff, vs. John B. Brown, III, Defendant. Upon authority of a Decree dated the 13th day of July, 2021, I will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, at public auction, the premises fully described below, at the County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina, on the 7th day of September, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter. ALL that certain lot, piece or parcel of land, together with the buildings and improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in Hickory Shadows Subdivision, Town of Mt. Pleasant, County of Charleston, State of South Carolina, being described as follows: Lot 107 on a plat of Lots 36 through 49 and 100 through 119, Hickory Shadows Subdivision, prepared by Sigma Engineers, Inc., dated August 4, 1977, and recorded September 8, 1977 in Plat Book AJ at Page 81 in the RMC Office for Charleston County, South Carolina, said lot having such size, shape, bounds, and dimensions as more fully shown on the aforementioned plat. TMS No. 535-16-00-159 ADDRESS: 1139 Bonnie Lane, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 (FOR DEFICIENCY DEMANDED SALES) As the Plaintiff did not waive its right for a deficiency judgment in the Complaint, this sale will be reopened for final bidding at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of October, 2021. The property shall be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will be required to deposit with the Master, at the conclusion of the bidding, cash or certified check in the amount of five (5%) per cent of the bid: the said deposit to be applied to the purchase price. Should the highest bidder fail to comply with the bid within thirty days from the date of sale, the Master will resell the property at the risk and expense of the defaulting bidder upon the same terms as above set out. The Sheriff of Charleston County may be authorized to put the purchaser into possession of the premises if requested by the purchaser PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY William K. Kalivas, Esquire Telephone : 843-760-0220 FOR INSERTION 8/22/21, 8/29/21, 9/5/21 Mikell R. Scarborough Master in Equity AD#1953403.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Iii#Decree#State Of South Carolina#Sigma Engineers Inc#Complaint#Plaintiff#Esquire Telephone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC News

'QAnon Shaman,' Capitol rioter who wore horns, pleads guilty

The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Anthony Chansley, 34, admitted to a single charge of felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley was one...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Court's ruling on Texas law doesn't threaten Roe — but Democrats' overreaction might

It is often said that “in the midst of chaos, there is opportunity.” Widely attributed to Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu, that saying came to mind when President Biden declared this week that the Supreme Court “unleashed unconstitutional chaos” by declining to enjoin a Texas abortion law. In this self-described chaos, Democratic leaders moved to renew efforts to pack the court with a liberal majority, end the filibuster, and federalize abortion laws.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy