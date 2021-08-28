Public Auctions - John B. Brown, III

Master's Sale Case No. 2020CP1005417 STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF CHARLESTON: IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS Charleston Roofing and Exteriors, Plaintiff, vs. John B. Brown, III, Defendant. Upon authority of a Decree dated the 13th day of July, 2021, I will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, at public auction, the premises fully described below, at the County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina, on the 7th day of September, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter. ALL that certain lot, piece or parcel of land, together with the buildings and improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in Hickory Shadows Subdivision, Town of Mt. Pleasant, County of Charleston, State of South Carolina, being described as follows: Lot 107 on a plat of Lots 36 through 49 and 100 through 119, Hickory Shadows Subdivision, prepared by Sigma Engineers, Inc., dated August 4, 1977, and recorded September 8, 1977 in Plat Book AJ at Page 81 in the RMC Office for Charleston County, South Carolina, said lot having such size, shape, bounds, and dimensions as more fully shown on the aforementioned plat. TMS No. 535-16-00-159 ADDRESS: 1139 Bonnie Lane, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 (FOR DEFICIENCY DEMANDED SALES) As the Plaintiff did not waive its right for a deficiency judgment in the Complaint, this sale will be reopened for final bidding at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of October, 2021. The property shall be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will be required to deposit with the Master, at the conclusion of the bidding, cash or certified check in the amount of five (5%) per cent of the bid: the said deposit to be applied to the purchase price. Should the highest bidder fail to comply with the bid within thirty days from the date of sale, the Master will resell the property at the risk and expense of the defaulting bidder upon the same terms as above set out. The Sheriff of Charleston County may be authorized to put the purchaser into possession of the premises if requested by the purchaser PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY William K. Kalivas, Esquire Telephone : 843-760-0220 FOR INSERTION 8/22/21, 8/29/21, 9/5/21 Mikell R. Scarborough Master in Equity AD#1953403.