ABILENE, Texas — Frank Young served in the Gulf War and he says he has an idea on how the soldiers feel and hopes for the President to take control of this situation by the August 31st deadline. Young said, "We’re pulling out of there really fast, catching up with the way we should’ve done it, and that was to get the civilians and the Afghans out that helped us and most of our equipment." Young said, it needs to be quick and on time, however, "If there not all out that wanna come out by the 31st then there gonna be in trouble."