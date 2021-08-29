Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Style Imitator

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Dear Annie: After going to college out of state and graduating a few years ago, I moved home with my parents so I could save money while attending graduate school. Recently, my mom has started to get on my last nerve. If I look good in an outfit, she goes out and buys the same thing. Though this has been happening since high school, it's been happening a lot more recently. I've brought it up in the past, but she hasn't seen a problem with it. We don't even have the same body shape or skin tone, so what looks good on me doesn't flatter her. Also, she gets so excited when buying new clothes that she'll wear the outfit over and over again, never giving me a chance to wear it unless I want to match. As I mentioned, I'm trying to save money for school, so going clothes shopping is a rare treat for me. However, my mom would live at the mall if she could. I really appreciate all my parents are doing for me -- living rent-free is a blessing, I know -- but I'm this close to living in my sweats. Annie, how do I stop myself from unraveling? -- The Empress's New Clothes.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Imitation#Al Anon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Argument on the Front Burner

Dear Annie: I would like your opinion on a recent incident that happened to me. I went to my son's house to go out to dinner with him and his family to celebrate his birthday. When I arrived, the only person there was my granddaughter. My son was meeting us at the restaurant, and my daughter-in-law, "Jean," had been called into work but intended to be back at the house shortly. She still hadn't returned by the time my granddaughter and I had to head to the restaurant, and I noticed a pot of soup boiling on the stove. I thought Jean had forgotten to turn the burner off, so I turned it off.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

No One Cares Anymore

Dear Annie: I am a 75-year-old woman in good health, and I've been married for 54 years. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. My problem is that many lifelong friends and most of my family members don't seem to want to maintain a relationship with me. When I contact them, they seem glad to hear from me, but for the past three or four years, there has been no effort on their part to keep in touch with me.
Beauty & Fashionthedanielislandnews.com

Back to school in style

The start of the school season ushers in the new: new teachers, new rules, new subjects, new friends. Parents this year not only face new educational challenges, due mostly to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, but still have to contend with new fashion trends. No time is this more apparent than during back to school shopping.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Bennifer on Capri: A Style Criticism – Style

The favorite gossip topic of the summer is the reunion of Bennifer, the usually desperately smoking Ben Affleck and the eternal bombshell Jennifer Lopez. Things that are warmed up often taste better, moussaka for example, and of course one hopes that for this love too. However, recycling is actually not for the public. Don’t those who are truly in love prefer to turtle in secret, because they supposedly don’t need anything other than air and love? The photos that reach us of the cliché hotspots of the European coast are therefore confusing. First, on the Côte d’Azur, J.Lo stepped out of a private jet in towering plateau high heels and later posed smooching on a mega-yacht. Here we see her strolling through the bumpy streets of Capri in a pretended relaxed shorts-top outfit – again in high heels, which is not only a stylistic no-go on the island, but above all a leg breaker. Well, this whole show is somehow not recreational. Either J.Lo gives everything to maintain a certain image towards her lover. Or, and that remains to be hoped: Is it all just a perfect production for the people who are dead serious about believing in romance on Capri again. It doesn’t help, we have to keep watching this love run and draw the right conclusions: never again heels on boats and on islands! Because there is nothing more inelegant than excessively stilted tourists at vacation spots. It’s only a matter of time before Ben desperately smokes again.
EducationTrendHunter.com

Online Food Styling Classes

The One Club for Creativity is introducing the ONE Production: Food Styling program sponsored by Popeyes and it's a free 10-week online experience for BIPOC students to support the future of diversity and inclusion in advertising and marketing. The pilot program is set to kick off in the fall and it will give students a look into how to style food for print and video shoots, so that they have the skills they need to pursue apprenticeships and jobs on set. Students will benefit from the expertise of food stylist, culinary producer and Brooklyn-based chef Warren Ottey.
Designers & Collectionsnews4sanantonio.com

Fall style with Stacey D

The old fashion rule of not wearing white after Labor Day is itself, going out of style. Stacey D is with us this morning to talk about pairing white with fall colors to make this season’s fashion pieces pop.
Fitnessarcamax.com

Fit Older Woman Can Inspire, Not Discourage

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just saw a post on social media from a woman I worked with years ago. Unlike me, she looks even healthier after the pandemic, social isolation and slothfulness that defined the past year-and-a-half for me. This woman is at least 75, and she looks 50. She had on a bathing suit, and her legs looked tight and lean. OK, yes, I am jealous. I feel like I never want to go outside again. I can hardly get into my bathing suit. How can I stop feeling jealous of people who were more disciplined than I was and make the decision to get healthier? -- Envious.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I've been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on keeping...
RestaurantsCleveland News - Fox 8

Cajun-Style Walleye

They’re launching a new menu for fall! One Eleven Bistro is located on Medina Road in Medina.
YogaThrive Global

Mary Hoyt Kearns of Your Stellar Self: “Practice Gratitude”

Practice Gratitude: Positive psychology research has shown that if we take just a few minutes each day to think about what we are thankful for, it lowers our stress, reduces anxiety, helps alleviate aches and pains, boosts resilience, and gives us a more positive outlook. It also opens our eyes to opportunities we might otherwise miss by programming our minds to recognize the positive in any given situation.
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Book: How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope

How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope. (195 pages, poetry, 2021) How to Love the World is like a warm hug for the soul. This new collection of poetry from the indie imprint Storey Publishing features a few dozen authors, from the well-admired (including U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman) to some writers that may be new introductions. The book’s format invites us as readers to pause and reflect on what we’ve read, to put our own thoughts into writing, and to cultivate an ongoing practice of contemplation and gratitude – all of which can be a wonderful antidote to life’s daily stressors. I can see this being a great fit for book clubs, faith groups, or other mindfulness-oriented gatherings.
Politicsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: New York Grandma

Dear Annie: My daughter has two kids, ages 9 and 5. My husband and I saw the 5-year-old's report card, and we gave her a dollar. We also saw our 9-year-old grandson's report card, which was excellent, so we gave him $5. He was so excited. The following week, our...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Boyfriend Owns No Formal Attire

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told me he doesn't own a suit or dress shoes because he has never needed them. I suppose this makes sense in theory, but I just can't understand why a grown man wouldn't own any formal clothing. Even my 15-year-old brother owns a suit. Is this a red flag? -- Buy a Suit.
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Today's Word "yeasty"

Yeasty \YEE-stee\ (adjective) - 1 : Of, pertaining to, or resembling yeast. 2 : Not yet settled or formed; immature or incomplete. 3 : Marked by agitation or change. 4 : Frothy or trivial; frivolous. 5 : Full of vitality; exuberant. "In that yeasty time in the mid-sixties when I...
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

Honor This Space

This article honors the importance of community and global engagement. Humankind has failed to respectfully live in peace and harmony with each other. And the failure has been miserable. Humans have also failed to be good stewards of planet earth. We must work to engage with each other and our planet more effectively.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Storytelling and Yogi

I’m on fire to tell you a Yogi Berra story. But first, a few words about storytelling. What I miss most about hosting a daily radio show is sharing stories with listeners. So I’m thankful to The Mountaineer for giving me the opportunity to share a story occasionally. Telling a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy