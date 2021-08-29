Style Imitator

The favorite gossip topic of the summer is the reunion of Bennifer, the usually desperately smoking Ben Affleck and the eternal bombshell Jennifer Lopez. Things that are warmed up often taste better, moussaka for example, and of course one hopes that for this love too. However, recycling is actually not for the public. Don’t those who are truly in love prefer to turtle in secret, because they supposedly don’t need anything other than air and love? The photos that reach us of the cliché hotspots of the European coast are therefore confusing. First, on the Côte d’Azur, J.Lo stepped out of a private jet in towering plateau high heels and later posed smooching on a mega-yacht. Here we see her strolling through the bumpy streets of Capri in a pretended relaxed shorts-top outfit – again in high heels, which is not only a stylistic no-go on the island, but above all a leg breaker. Well, this whole show is somehow not recreational. Either J.Lo gives everything to maintain a certain image towards her lover. Or, and that remains to be hoped: Is it all just a perfect production for the people who are dead serious about believing in romance on Capri again. It doesn’t help, we have to keep watching this love run and draw the right conclusions: never again heels on boats and on islands! Because there is nothing more inelegant than excessively stilted tourists at vacation spots. It’s only a matter of time before Ben desperately smokes again.