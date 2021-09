It’s important now more than ever for us to focus on our mental health and wellbeing and how we can help ourselves as well as others. Did you know that when we do things that make us feel good, whether this is having a productive routine or spending time with our loved ones, this stimulates the reward areas in our brain, creating positive feelings? In simple terms, research has found that feel-good chemical dopamine is released when we carry out certain activities, motivating us to do it again because we were rewarded with feeling good afterwards.