Daniel Rodriguez Wobbles Kevin Lee En Route To Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)

The top of the UFC Vegas 34 billing was the setting where the promotion’s #3 rated 185-pounder, Jared Cannonier, got the best of the #9 rated, Kelvin Gastelum, on the scorecards. The bulk of this fight took place on the feet, in what was a rather high level chess match. This match was highly competitive throughout, with kicks and punches flying on both sides. The biggest moment of the bout came in the third round when Cannonier scored an early knockdown off of the strength of a hefty right hook. Props to Gastelum for springing right back up to his feet in a feat of extreme durability, but the night belonged to Jared. He keeps his spot atop the middleweight division, and moves one step closer to a potential title shot.