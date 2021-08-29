Daniel Rodriguez Wobbles Kevin Lee En Route To Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)
A welterweight clash between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at UFC Vegas 35. Lee opens with a body kick. He follows it with a front kick to the body. Lee threatens with the jab and partially lands another body shot. Rodriguez almost lands a straight left. Rodriguez lands a couple of leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick blocked. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick partially blocked but some did connect as they clinch up. Rodriguez gets out of it quickly and they return to striking. Lee times a beautiful single leg and passes to half guard. Lee lands some strikes but nothing that hurts Rodriguez as Lee remains on top for the rest of the round.middleeasy.com
