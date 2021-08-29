Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Daniel Rodriguez Wobbles Kevin Lee En Route To Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)

By Abhinav Kini
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A welterweight clash between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at UFC Vegas 35. Lee opens with a body kick. He follows it with a front kick to the body. Lee threatens with the jab and partially lands another body shot. Rodriguez almost lands a straight left. Rodriguez lands a couple of leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick blocked. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick partially blocked but some did connect as they clinch up. Rodriguez gets out of it quickly and they return to striking. Lee times a beautiful single leg and passes to half guard. Lee lands some strikes but nothing that hurts Rodriguez as Lee remains on top for the rest of the round.

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unanimous Decision#Takedown#Combat#Motownphenom#Espn Espnplus#Ud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says the Jake Paul PPV is trending huge, says ‘part two is gonna be crazier’

This past weekend, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley boxed former Disney Channel star Jake Paul in an 8-round cruiserweight fight that promised to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year. Woodley ended up losing a split decision to Paul however, a few days removed from the event, Woodley is in excellent spirits because according to “The Chosen One,” the Pay-Per-View numbers for the fight are trending through the roof.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Pushing For Jake Paul Boxing Match

Jake Paul’s toughest test to date is on the horizon. We are only a few hours away from witnessing internet sensation Jake Paul take on former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley. The contest won’t be in Octagon however. It takes place in the boxing ring, on Paul’s home turf of Cleveland, Ohio.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC Vegas 35: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze full live results and highlights

UFC Vegas 35: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze full live results and highlights. UFC Vegas 35 went down on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Following the six-fight preliminary card, the main card was seen on ESPN/ESPN+. From The Ultimate Fighter finals to UFC debuts, UFC Vegas 35 featured a wide variety of intriguing matchups.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 35 results – Barboza vs. Chikadze

We’re back at it again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Complete UFC Vegas 35 results below:. Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

MMA Veteran Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world. Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful. Over the course of the next 24...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 34 video highlights: Jared Cannonier drops Kelvin Gastelum in decision win

The top of the UFC Vegas 34 billing was the setting where the promotion’s #3 rated 185-pounder, Jared Cannonier, got the best of the #9 rated, Kelvin Gastelum, on the scorecards. The bulk of this fight took place on the feet, in what was a rather high level chess match. This match was highly competitive throughout, with kicks and punches flying on both sides. The biggest moment of the bout came in the third round when Cannonier scored an early knockdown off of the strength of a hefty right hook. Props to Gastelum for springing right back up to his feet in a feat of extreme durability, but the night belonged to Jared. He keeps his spot atop the middleweight division, and moves one step closer to a potential title shot.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies Of Head Injuries After Boxing Match

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, who suffered traumatic brain damage during a boxing contest held Saturday night in Montreal and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma, succumbed to her injuries five days later Thursday afternoon at Montreal Sacred Heart Hospital. She was 18. The news was first reported...
UFCmymmanews.com

Kevin Lee says Mike Perry ducked him, credits Daniel Rodriguez for being the only one of 12 guys to step up

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee says Mike Perry ducked him but credited Daniel Rodriguez for being the only one of 12 guys to step up. Lee was originally set to fight rising welterweight contender Sean Brady at UFC 264 in July, but Brady got injured and the fight was pushed back to UFC Vegas 35 in late August. Unfortunately, Brady had to pull out of the fight yet again, which temporarily left Lee without an opponent. “The Motown Phenom” put out an open call on social media but he specifically pointed to Perry as the fight that he wanted. However, Perry allegedly declined to fight him and, ironically, the last man to beat Perry in Rodriguez was the one to step up.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 34 are complete, and every fight will move forward as scheduled!. Although every fight will proceed, there was one weight miss on the card, Saidyokub Kakhramonov missed the bantamweight limit for his main card fight against Trevin Jones and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse as a result.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC Vegas 34: William Knight blasts Fabio Cherant into oblivion (Video)

William Knight lands a perfectly-timed counter and knocks out Fabio Cherant. The UFC Vegas 34 preliminary card has been one filled with highlight after highlight, and the card has just gotten started. William Knight landed the perfect countershot that dropped Fabio Cherant into unconsciousness in the third fight of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy