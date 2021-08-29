Cancel
Politics

Meeting Notices - Building Committee Meeting - August 31

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. John's Fire District Commission will hold their Building Committee Meeting on August 31, 2021. This meeting will be held remotely and it starts at 10:30 AM. For more details email hr@stjfd.org or visit our Facebook page at St. Johns Fire District. Please post this in the newspaper to help us meet our FIOA requirements. Thank you. AD# 1957838.

Myrtle Beach, SCThe Post and Courier

5 running for Myrtle Beach mayor, 5 vying for city council seats

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach will have a five-way race for mayor and five candidates vying for three city council seats in November. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune will face off against retired police officer Tammie Durant, photographer Gene Ho, retired marketing manager Bill McClure and mechanic C.D. Rozsa, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat twice.

