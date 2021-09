The plan is to wait it out with OU, Texas and collect as much money as possible. After that rebuild the Big 12 to the best it can be. At that point some schools may have an opportunity to move to another power conference. No other power conference wants to consider expansion until this mess is resolved. It could be a great opportunity for Okie State, Iowa State and WVU to elevate their programs. WVU did it well after Miami and VT left the Big East.