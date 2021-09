After inquiries with Caltrans, the City of Chino, and Chino Hills, it has been determined that this area underneath the 71 Freeway at Pipeline and Eucalyptus avenues is a storage yard for Caltrans. The equipment is not related to any of the current 71 activities, said Caltrans officials, who at first did not know it was their project. The items are being stored by the Ontario maintenance office.