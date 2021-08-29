Cancel
Real Estate

2022 Benefit Homes Project set in motion

Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesmar Homes, a trail blazer within Houston’s home building industry on many levels, recently built and sold its seventh GHBA Benefit home. The home was built with donated materials, labor and services by GHBA members. The goal is to recruit as many donations as possible so that the home is built at little cost and then sold at market value. The majority of the proceeds are presented to two local charities, HomeAid Houston and Operation Finally Home. This 41-year-old charity fundraiser has raised more than $12 million.

