Clarence George Blair was born on March 30, 1931 in Marshall, MN to Clarence Sumner Blair and Edna Marie (Austgen) Blair. Growing up in a small farm community, he had carte blanche to the cookie bin at his parent’s grocery store, and spent every Saturday at the 5 cent movies watching such classics as the original Superman series and Westerns. When Clarence was 5 he won a contest at the theatre to find a Spanky look-alike from the Our Gang comedies, which earned him his lifelong nickname “Spanky!”