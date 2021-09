Russell Dale Haley, 70, of Alto, NM, passed away on August 15, 2021. He was the second son of six born to Virgil and Allene (Durbin) Haley. Russell graduated in 1969 from Goddard High School in Roswell, NM. He married Mary Wahl Haley in 1973. They divorced in 1994. He farmed for four years and then worked for Allsup’s convenient stores for over 22 years as Director of Real Estate.