Saratoga Springs, NY

Travers weekend brings a boost for Businesses in Saratoga Springs

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravers Weekend brought a lot of people to the Spa City Saturday. People from all walks of life came to the race track for the occasion. Maddy Zanetti is one of the co-owners of Impressions of Saratoga. She says once the race let out there was an influx of people who came to her store. She says this weekend is huge for their business. Zanettis says many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, so any boost in sales is important.

