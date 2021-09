The Princeton football team capitalized on a strong fourth quarter, defeating Irving Nimitz 21-20 to start the season 1-0. “It’s always great to start the season 1-0,” Chandler said. “It’s good to see our kids face the adversity that we did against Nimitz. The way we were fighting to come back and win the game says a lot about the character of our team. Great win, but we’ve got a lot to improve on, in terms of being more efficient.”