Towing a trailer?
Landscaping companies and many other businesses use trailers. Make it a safe trip when towing a trailer by following these tips from the Texas Department of Insurance. Select the proper towing equipment. Check your vehicle’s weight capacity in the owner’s manual to make sure it can tow a trailer. Ensuring you have the right size hitch is extremely important. TDI cites a Consumer Reports article that says incorrectly sized hitches are the leading cause of trailer incidents.www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
