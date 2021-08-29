Cancel
Hand safety programs

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponding is Joe Geng, vice president, Superior Glove, Toronto. Did you know that hand injuries are the No. 1 preventable injury in the workplace? According to a recent Department of Labor study, of all injuries reported, fingers and hands accounted for more than 23%, making them the most frequent preventable injuries. In terms of lost workdays, they ranked second to back and neck injuries. If they can be prevented, then why not prevent them? How do you build a hand safety program that works?

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Winona, MN

Respiratory protection program responsibilities

Responding is Alicia Denlinger, QSSP, safety sales development specialist, Fastenal, Winona, MN. Think of your responsibility as an employer in two parts. The first is to establish a written respiratory protection program that highlights worksite-specific procedures, as well as proper use and maintenance of the respiratory equipment. The second is to provide medically fit employees with the appropriate respiratory equipment to protect their health.
Businesssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

NIOSH teams with staffing association to promote temp worker safety and health

Washington — NIOSH and the American Staffing Association have announced a multiyear partnership agreement to advance protections for temporary workers. The partnership will focus on promoting best practices, supporting the application of research to practice, and encouraging staffing companies and host employers to develop and use safety and health management programs – as well as effective technologies and prevention strategies.
Pennsylvania State
WITF

Wolf admin unexpectedly pulls the plug on controversial revamp of Pa. safety net program

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg) — The Wolf administration has unexpectedly canceled a controversial plan to overhaul a crucial safety net program for tens of...
Public Healthishn.com

Safety’s identity crisis: It’s time to focus on principles, not programs

Our profession has lost its identity and, perhaps, even our credibility. From COVID-19, which has caused us (and our employers) to question our expertise on using respirators and masks, to years before when psychologists and psychiatrists pushed a single-focused behavior-changing program that miserably failed, we are floundering. People we were to trust played us for profit and politics.
Midland, TX

Hand Café requiring vaccine for employee’s safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Covid cases are rising in West Texas and that means the possible return of mask policies. Take the Hand Café, for example. Owner Kate Wolbert has put her foot down: if you want to work here, you have to be vaccinated. “Just in our little community here...
Businesssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

DENIOS is your partner in safety and environmental protection

Many workplaces in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and telecommunications have areas that are classified as confined spaces. These spaces were not designed for continuous occupancy but are large enough for workers to enter and perform a certain job when necessary. DENIOS is the world’s leading manufacturer and...
Grocery & Supermaket
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public Health
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Labor Issues

OSHA Updates Guidance On Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

From Facility Executive: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The...
Public Health
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Science

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.

