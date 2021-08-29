Respiratory protection program responsibilities
Responding is Alicia Denlinger, QSSP, safety sales development specialist, Fastenal, Winona, MN. Think of your responsibility as an employer in two parts. The first is to establish a written respiratory protection program that highlights worksite-specific procedures, as well as proper use and maintenance of the respiratory equipment. The second is to provide medically fit employees with the appropriate respiratory equipment to protect their health.
