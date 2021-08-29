Reduce the risk of back injuries
What’s one way workers can cut their risk of a back injury in half? “Store it off the floor,” the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries says. Safety pros and supervisors, you can help reduce the risk. During your next safety talk, Washington L&I recommends asking workers: What are some ways that we can keep more objects at waist level in our workplace? Listen to what they have to say and see which actions you can implement in the workplace. Other information to share:www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
