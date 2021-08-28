Cancel
NFL

Washington's injury updates following preseason Week 3 vs. Ravens

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
The Washington Football Team completed the preseason with a 1-2 record after Saturday’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

No one cares about the loss to the Ravens — except John Harbaugh.

The good news for Washington, and its head coach, Ron Rivera, is the lack of injuries heading into the regular season.

After the loss to Baltimore, Rivera gave an update on a pair of players who missed the game.

Rookie safety Darrick Forrest has been nursing a hamstring injury over the past week. The timing is unfortunate for the fifth-round pick, and he could be ticketed for the practice squad.

Rivera said the team would likely know more about Forrest’s injury on Sunday.

Second-year defensive end James Smith-Williams, the top backup to Chase Young and Montez Sweat, missed the game with a leg injury. It doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue.

Finally, there is cornerback Torry McTyer, who made his second consecutive start. McTyer left the game early with a concussion. He is now entered into the NFL’s concussion protocol program.

Washington came out of the preseason with no major injuries. Now, the team gets two weeks to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
State
Washington State
#Concussion#Shin#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#Chase Young#The Los Angeles Chargers
