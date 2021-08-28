Washington's injury updates following preseason Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team completed the preseason with a 1-2 record after Saturday’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

No one cares about the loss to the Ravens — except John Harbaugh.

The good news for Washington, and its head coach, Ron Rivera, is the lack of injuries heading into the regular season.

After the loss to Baltimore, Rivera gave an update on a pair of players who missed the game.

Rookie safety Darrick Forrest has been nursing a hamstring injury over the past week. The timing is unfortunate for the fifth-round pick, and he could be ticketed for the practice squad.

Rivera said the team would likely know more about Forrest’s injury on Sunday.

Second-year defensive end James Smith-Williams, the top backup to Chase Young and Montez Sweat, missed the game with a leg injury. It doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue.

Finally, there is cornerback Torry McTyer, who made his second consecutive start. McTyer left the game early with a concussion. He is now entered into the NFL’s concussion protocol program.

Washington came out of the preseason with no major injuries. Now, the team gets two weeks to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers.