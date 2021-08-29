Cancel
Millions of unvaccinated Americans unnecessarily at high COVID risk

By Dr. Terry Gaff
Evening Star
 6 days ago

During the past week or so, the pandemic news has helped break down some of the barriers some people have erected against COVID-19 vaccination. Perhaps the most impressive idea was suggested by a study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which found that unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

www.kpcnews.com

