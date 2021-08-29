Has Baja California Sur Dodged Hurricane Nora?

NORA VERY NEAR THE COAST OF WEST-CENTRAL MEXICO... ...HEAVY RAINS AND FLOODING CONTINUE... PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 345 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H. Hurricane Nora has lost a little steam, as it batters the Mexico mainland this evening. Nora is tracking almost due north along the Pacific mainland coast, and it looks like we may have dodged a bullet with the 9PM forecast. In Nora's track northward interaction with land along Cabo Corientes and changes in the upper level flows to our north have dragged Nora on a more eastward track and forecasts now call for the system to hug the eastern shore of the Sea of Cortez northward, diminishing to a Tropical Storm sometime early Sunday. Tropical Storm Nora is then forecast to continue up the eastern shore to its demise somewhere in Sonora late in the week.