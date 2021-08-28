Cancel
Rose McGowan says she was stung by a 'murder hornet'

By Alexander Kacala
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose McGowan shared on Twitter that she was stung by a murder hornet. The former "Charmed" star wrote, "I was just stung by a Murder Hornet. Incredible pain, right arm and leg going numb. Heart racing. Any tips?" The 47-year-old actor followed this up with a photo of the insect...

www.today.com

