Rose McGowan says she was stung by a 'murder hornet'

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.