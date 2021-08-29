Circulating crawl space air helps to control moisture

Q. My family had a house built in 1977. Part of it is on a basement and part of the house is on a crawl space. We had the basement remodeled when the kids were teenagers several years ago. The walls were insulated, and a vapor barrier installed before the drywall. There are signs of moisture along the back wall at the bottom that concern me. Also, the crawl space that has vents in it seems to be damp during the summer. We open the vents in the spring and close the vents in the fall. The walls in the crawl space have a 2” rigid foam on the walls. Do you have any tips on what I could do better to control moisture? — Jan in Kendallville.