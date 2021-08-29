Cancel
Steuben County, NY

Donations are overwhelming Woodhull Town Hall, what’s needed is monetary donations now

Following the devastating flooding in Woodhull, the Town Hall is being overwhelmed with donations.

The Steuben County Director of Public Safety, Tim Marshall, said that while the donations are well intended, what’s really needed are monetary donations and gift cards for the hardships people are facing.

Many people will need to replace water heaters, furnaces, and repair their houses.

The United Way of the Southern Tier is collecting money for their Steuben County Flood Response Fund which helps non-profit agencies assist flood victims.

Checks can be made out to UWST Steuben County FRF and mailed to:

United Way of the Southern Tier

P.O. Box 284

Elmira, NY 14902

Donations can be made to the Community Church of Woodhull.

The following roads are still closed:

State Route 417 from County Route 81 in Woodhull east to Addison Village Line.

State Route 417/36 Concurrent Section in Jasper.

State Route 36 is reduced to a Single Lane from County Route 119 south to Bush Hill Rd in Town of Canisteo.

County Route 129, Town of Woodhull

County Route 31, Town of Jasper

This area is still considered a Disaster Area.

