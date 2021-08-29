Cancel
MLB

Michael Conforto’s pinch-hit home run lifts Mets over Nationals

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Michael Conforto saw only one pitch Saturday night at Citi Field. Could it be the one that turns the Mets’ season around?

Conforto belted a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning, pushing the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Nationals that brought New York’s four-game losing streak to an end.

The Mets’ victory — only their third in the past 15 games — gives them a chance to win the series on Sunday, something they haven’t done since they swept the Nats at Citi Field from Aug. 10-12.

Kevin Pillar kept New York in the game early with two big swings, belting solo home runs against Washington starter Sean Nolin in the third and fifth innings.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

