Michael Conforto’s pinch-hit home run lifts Mets over Nationals

Michael Conforto saw only one pitch Saturday night at Citi Field. Could it be the one that turns the Mets’ season around?

Conforto belted a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning, pushing the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Nationals that brought New York’s four-game losing streak to an end.

The Mets’ victory — only their third in the past 15 games — gives them a chance to win the series on Sunday, something they haven’t done since they swept the Nats at Citi Field from Aug. 10-12.

Kevin Pillar kept New York in the game early with two big swings, belting solo home runs against Washington starter Sean Nolin in the third and fifth innings.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: