Economy

The Waiting List to Own a Tesla is Growing

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally posted on EVANNEX. Tesla’s infamous waiting lists are back. For most models, if you order today, you may be lucky to see your new Tesla this year. Tesla is currently predicting a wait of four to six weeks for the Performance Model 3, and five to six weeks for the Performance Model X. For other models, estimated delivery times can be as far out as April 2022. Presumably, as Tesla and other automakers do when they have supply constraints, the company is putting its highest-margin variants at the head of the production schedule.

