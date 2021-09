You're probably thinking - that sneaky old Magpie. Gives us thousands of words yesterday on the Tigers of the past because he's got nothing to say about the Tigers of today. You're not entirely wrong, except that the current Tigers do show signs of becoming interesting, in the not too distant future. There are some good looking young pitchers here - Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal. There are some pretty decent position players as well. The problem there, I think, is that few of them are actually young, with the exception of Akil Baddoo.