Riverside Kickoff Classic starts cross country season under the lights
A hot and humid night might not be ideal racing conditions for the start of the cross country season, but that was the case at the Riverside Classic Kickoff on Aug. 28. With a plethora of schools in the meet, runners were divided into a Divisions II-III race and a D-I race. The race began with runners outside of Riverside Stadium, then doing a lap around the track before going off again to the rest of the course before finishing with a diagonal shot to the finish line.www.news-herald.com
