Riverside Kickoff Classic starts cross country season under the lights

Last week: Erie McDowell def. Lake Catholic, 35-33, North def. Richfield Revere, 33-12 For the record: The Rangers haven’t started 3-0 since the 2011 season. The Cougars haven’t started 0-3 since before the turn of the century. So there’s a lot riding on this game. … Lake Catholic came out a much different team in Week 2 after losing soundly to Dover in Week 1. Senior QB Jaxon French threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-33 loss to Erie McDowell. Aidan Fitzgerald caught five passes for 118 yards and Tyler Seacrist caught six for 72. Suffice to say, North’s pass defense will get a good challenge in this one. … The Rangers have run the ball very effectively in their two wins this season. Reon’tae Lowery ran 22 times for 180 yards and Curtis Thomas ran four times for 104 in the win over Revere. North didn’t have any passing yards, but didn’t need them. Lake Catholic’s defense will have to be leery of North’s speed in the open field, as well as that big, powerful offensive line led by 6-foot-8, 325-pound Pitt commit Ryan Baer.