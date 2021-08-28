Cancel
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has appeared to suffer a significant knee injury during the team's preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins went down during the first half of the Ravens' final exhibition match. He was originally helped to the blue medical tent but was then reportedly carted to the locker room after several teammates surrounded him.

